Play Brightcove video

Figen Murray, the mum of Martyn Hett who was killed in the Manchester Arena attack has told ITV Granada Reports she "accepts" the apology from MI5 over missed opportunities to stop bomber Salman Abedi.

The final part of the public inquiry into the atrocity in 2017 found the security services missed a significant chance to take action that might have stopped it, including following up on intelligence on Salman Abedi.

The head of MI5 said he was "profoundly sorry" the security service did not prevent the attack.

Figen Murray and son Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester arena attack. Credit: Family photo

Martyn Hett was among the 22 people who died when Abedi detonated a homemade device in the foyer of Manchester Arena as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

His mum Figen told ITV news: "The missed opportunities, they are what they are, we can't turn the clock back unfortunately.

"There have been loads of errors and mistakes, but the whole purpose of the inquiry was to unearth all these failings and we now need to look forward and make sure that some of these failings, ideally all of them, are rectified so that nothing like this ever happens again.

When asked if she was surprised at the apology from MI5, Figen said: "I was touched by it, I was really pleased that we got an apology, and speaking for myself I accept the apology.

"Everybody who has failed, everybody who's made a mistake knows they've failed and knows they've made mistakes.

"They have to look every morning in the mirror and live with that, that's tough".

Martyn Hett, 29, was from Stockport and a social media manager. Credit: Family Photo

Figen has been fighting for "Martyn's Law" to be brought in since the atrocity, which would see public venues forced to ensure stronger protection against terrorism with public venues and local authorities have preventative action plans against attacks.

The legislation known is set to be introduced with the Government planning to publish draft legislation in early spring.