An underwater search team has returned to a canal in Salford to try and find missing grandad Peter Baglin.

Peter, 55, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday 28 December 2022.

His wife, Michelle, reported him missing when he did not return home from a walk that took him down the towpath of the Bridgewater Canal.

His hat, phone and headphones, were found there the next morning.

Since then, Greater Manchester Police and underwater divers have carried out extensive searches of the Bridgewater Canal, between the Moorings and Astley Point, with mountain rescue combing the adjoining fields and woodland areas.

Peter Baglin has not been seen for over two months Credit: GMP

They have also deployed a drone fitted with infrared able to access places people cannot.

Officers say they have trawled through CCTV and doorbell footage to investigate every potential sighting of Peter.

On Thursday 2 March, Police Search Advisors return to the canal to carry out a further search, together with mountain rescue, who are searching the surrounding area and the underwater dive team.

The drone has also been re-deployed.

These searches will continue over the next couple of days.

Senior Investigating Officer Michael Sharples from Salford CID said: "There is no evidence to suggest the whereabouts of Peter at this time, so this search is just one line of enquiry that we are following.

"Today we are carrying out another search of the canal, where we believe Peter was last seen, as well as the surrounding fields and wooded areas.

"At the time Peter went missing, there were extremely low temperatures and not much boat traffic on the water.

Posters appealing for information to find Peter Baglin Credit: ITV Granada

"This part of he canal is very unique and as such, changes in temperature and the fact the season is changing, can impact on how the water behaves.

"Due to this, we have decided to carry out the search again. We will also have the drone back in the air, which is used to access areas that are harder to reach on foot.

"We, and specialist officers from GMP, continue to work closely with Peter's wife, Michelle, and the family and we are grateful to the multi-agency response that we have received over the last few weeks.

"Not only will we be carrying out these searches, but we will be looking for even more CCTV and ring doorbell footage.

"We continue to follow up on every lead given to us and even if you think you can’t help, we urge you to take another look at your footage, just to be sure."

Can you help?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or use the Live Chat function Greater Manchester Police's website.

People can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

