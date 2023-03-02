Frustrated residents say they're missing important postal deliveries - including cancer results and children's hospital appointments - after Royal Mail suspended services to their street due to a dog attack.

Those living on Ash Vale, in Wavertree, Liverpool, have been without post for almost six months, after a Royal Mail employee was bitten by a dog on 10 September last year.

The company says it won't be delivering to properties there again until it's "deemed safe to resume".

It's believed to be impacting more than 25 properties.

Residents fear the service won't resume in the near future. Credit: Liverpool Echo

One resident said their life has taken a "turn for the worse".

Another said: "We have to go to Wellington Road sorting office to pick it up. It’s very inconvenient for everybody.

"I regularly see postmen walk past the same spot where the dog incident happened. If they can do that then they can surely deliver to our addresses.

".This is ridiculous, so I don't know what we are going to do."

Residents say they are waiting on important letters, including a 70-year-old for cancer test results and others for hospital appointments. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Residents now fear the service won't resume in the near future.

Picton Councillor, Nathalie Nicholas, says she's contacted Royal Mail three times in November before getting a "satisfactory reply".

She claims the company told her it takes "every failure seriously" and would reply to her within 10 working days if there were any issues, but she's since received no further contact.

She added: "Residents are having to travel several times a week to see if they have mail, and has resulted in some having missed hospital appointments.

"It’s very disappointing Royal Mail have not found a resolution and we need this resolving now.

"It’s almost six months since the service stopped and this is not good enough."

Royal Mail says - "The dog at a property in the area still presents a serious risk to our colleagues. The suspension will remain in place." Credit: Royal Mail

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "Our first priority as an employer is to ensure the welfare and safety of postmen and women who provide a valuable service to our customers across the UK and we do everything we can to keep postmen and women safe from dog attacks.

"We are in contact with the local police on a regular basis who are keeping us updated.

"However, the dog that resides at a property in the area still presents a serious risk to our colleagues.

"As such, the suspension will remain in place until such time as it is deemed safe to resume deliveries to the impacted addresses."

Merseyside Police confirmed that a man has been charged over the attack and will appear in Liverpool Magistrates Court on 22 March.

Joseph Blaney, 36, of Ash Vale, was charged with owning or being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

