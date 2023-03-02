The father of the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing said MI5 is "not fit to keep us safe", as its boss said he was "profoundly sorry" the attack was not stopped.

Andrew Roussos, whose daughter Saffie-Rose, eight, was killed in the blast, said: "Our beautiful little girl lost her life because of the failings of the security services.

"We all heard the evidence and knew there were failings, but hearing how this tragedy might have been avoided is devastating for us all.

"This was a cataclysmic failure, and it is clear from all of the evidence we have heard about Abedi that there were many opportunities for the security services to have ensured the bombing never happened.

"In my view the fact that MI5 failed to stop him despite all of the red flags available demonstrates they are not fit to keep us safe and therefore not fit for purpose."

The security service's director general, Ken McCallum, issued the apology after the public inquiry into the atrocity found it might have been prevented if MI5 had acted more swiftly on a piece of intelligence received in the months before.

Two pieces of information about suicide bomber Salman Abedi were assessed at the time by the Security Service to not relate to terrorism.

But inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said - having heard from MI5 witnesses at the hearings into the bombing, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds - he considered that did not present an "accurate picture".

The officer admitted they considered a possible pressing national security concern on one of the pieces of intelligence, but did not discuss it with colleagues straight away and did not write up a report on the same day.

In his 207-page report, Sir John said: "The delay in providing the report led to the missing of an opportunity to take a potentially important investigative action.

"Based on everything the Security Service knew or should have known, I am satisfied that such an investigative action would have been a proportionate and justified step to take.

"This should have happened.

"He said that if the intelligence had been followed up immediately it could have led to Abedi, 22, being followed to the parked Nissan Micra where he stored the explosive, and which he later moved to a rented city centre flat to assemble.

The chairman added that Abedi also could have been stopped at Manchester Airport on his return from Libya four days before the attack.

Sir John's report on the circumstances surrounding the bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert also focused on the radicalisation of Manchester-born Abedi, of Libyan descent.

Salman Abedi on the night of the attack Credit: GMP/PA

Abedi's brother, Hashem Abedi, 25, was jailed for life after he was convicted of assisting the plot.

Sir John concluded: "The Abedi family holds significant responsibility for the radicalisation of Salman Abedi and Hashem Abedi.

"That includes their father Ramadan Abedi, mother Samia Tabbal and elder brother Ismail Abedi, each of whom has held extremist views."Following publication of his final report, Sir John said: "I can only hope that we achieve something by our efforts.

"That will only happen if those away from this inquiry can share in the desire of those who have taken part in it to make things better.

"Inevitably some of the changes that are needed will require money which is in short supply, but protecting the lives of the people of this country must be a high priority for any government."

