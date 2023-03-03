Plans to stop vulnerable prisoners being released shortly before support services close for weekends or bank holidays have cleared the Commons.The Offenders (Day of Release from Detention) Bill would give prison governors the discretion to release vulnerable prisoners up to two days early if they were due to be released on a Friday or before a bank holiday.

Campaigners say the change will prevent a “race against the clock” that sees people newly released from prison struggle to access support on issues such as housing, benefits and healthcare, leaving some temporarily homeless and increasing the risk of reoffending.

Granada Reports recently featured David Higham whose experiences made him set up the Well Communities support group for newly released prisoners.

He would leave prison determined to make a fresh start and stay clean - but says rehabilitation for many is almost impossible, without proper support to help people transition from prison to civilian life.

The Private Member’s Bill, sponsored by Conservative MP Simon Fell, received an unopposed third reading in the Commons on Friday and will now progress for further scrutiny in the House of Lords.Mr Fell, MP for Barrow and Furness, told the Commons: “Many people who are released from prison, especially on Fridays, are almost set up to fail from the moment they set foot off the prison estate.

“If we support people as they come out of prison, we can play a key role in reducing the significant societal and individual costs of reoffending, leading to fewer victims of crime and fewer communities dealing with this impact.”

Simon Fell, Conservative MP for Barrow and Furness Credit: ITV News

The Government backed the Bill after announcing last June that it intended to curb Friday releases.Scotland already operates the 48-hour early release system if “it would be better for the prisoner’s reintegration into the community”, while Labour has previously suggested making a similar change in England and Wales.