A 'controlling' man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend after she questioned him about seeing other women.

Kevin Mannion, 45, fatally stabbed 22-year-old Elinor O'Brien in the groin in a "rageful and violent attack" after the couple rowed in his Manchester city centre apartment on 16 August 2022.

A three-week trial at Liverpool Crown Court heard how Mannion killed Miss O'Brien after committing several assaults on her throughout their eight-month relationship.

Just two days before murdering her, Mannion - who has previous convictions for violence - stabbed Miss O'Brien in the breast.

She had complained to police previously about being the victim of domestic abuse, but was too frightened to name Mannion as the perpetrator.

After stabbing Miss O'Brien Mannion called 999 where he initially told officers she had been accidentally "pierced" by "something in her belongings" when he had thrown her bags at her during an argument.

At his trial he then told the court he had no idea how his partner had been injured, and insisted he had found her lying in the hallway outside the flat before getting help.

But a jury found him guilty of murder, wounding with intent, and coercive or controlling behaviour.

Judge Neil Flewitt KC told Mannion: "The only sentence that I can impose on count one [murder] on this indictment is life imprisonment.

"I have to determine the minimum term and I need some help from all counsel."

The trial heard that after the killing, Mannion told interviewing officers that he and Miss O'Brien had argued after she asked if he was seeing other women, when he failed to respond to a number of texts.

In the weeks before he stabbed Miss O'Brien, Mannion had revealed that another woman he had been seeing had told him she was pregnant.

Mannion, of Watson Street, Manchester, will be sentenced on Thursday 9 March.

At the time of her death, Miss O'Brien friends paid tribute to her. One said: "Elinor was a beautiful young girl with the rest of her life ahead of her.

"She was loved by anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her, she lit up the room with her infectious smile and laughter. Many hearts have been shattered and will never be the same. RIP our angel."

Another woman posted on Facebook: "We will miss you Eli, beautiful inside and out. Taken too early. May you rest in peace now."

