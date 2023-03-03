Almost a dozen men have been charged with more than 50 offences relating to child sexual exploitation.

The 10 men, aged between 22 and 34, were arrested and charged after multiple victims disclosed numerous offences.

Greater Manchester Police then launched a "significant and exhaustive investigation" looking into the alleged incidents between 2016 and 2018 in the Blackrod area of Bolton.

The charges include 17 counts of rape of a female under 16, and 26 counts of sexual activity with a female under 16.

All 10 defendants have now been charged with these offences and will appear at Bolton Combined Court on Tuesday 4 April 2023.

Detective Inspector Dave Sinclair, of GMP's Bolton CID, said: "These charges are significant in our fight against child sexual exploitation and we are committed to bringing those who commit these crimes to justice.

"A significant and exhaustive investigation has been conducted and the victims in this case are being supported by specialist officers at this time, and we thank them for their continued bravery and strength."

Who has been charged?

Ashley Darbyshire, 26, of Westhoughton - 15 offences, including five counts of rape of a female under the age of 16, seven counts of sexual activity with a female under 16, three counts of inciting a female under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity

Harvie Aspden, 23, of Bolton - three counts of sexual activity with a female under 16

Cory Barrett, 22, of Wigan - seven offences in total including three counts of rape of a female under 16, two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16 and two counts of sexual assault of a female under the age of 16

Daniel Flatters, 32, of Bolton - four offences including one count of rape of a female under the age of 16, two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16 and one count of aggravated TWOC

Jack Poulson, 29, of Bolton - 10 offences, including four counts of rape of a female under 16, five counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16 and one count of sexual communication with a female under the age of 16

Jamie Fitzgerald, 34, of Bolton - one count of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16

Elliott Turner, 34, of Bolton - one count of rape of a female under the age of 16

Ross Corley, 28, of Bolton - two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16

Brandon Harwood, 23, of Bolton - three counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16

Richard Haslam, 34, of Bolton - five offences, including three counts of rape of a female under the age of 16 and two counts of sexual activity with a female under the age of 16

Detective Inspector Sinclair added: “We would like to reassure the public that reports of these types of crimes are taken seriously and we will act on any information provided.

“If you, or someone you know, has any information or concerns, we urge you to contact GMP via 101 or anonymously through the independent charity – Crimestoppers – on 0800 555 111.”

