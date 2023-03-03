Play Brightcove video

CCTV has caught the moment a man narrowly missed being hit by a train on the West Coast main line.

The footage released by Network Rail and Avanti West Coast shows a man crossing just inches from a speeding train near Runcorn.

According to Network Rail, trains can run at speeds of up to 125 mph on that section of track.

The near miss happened at 10:43am on 18 January and has been described by senior railway staff as one of the closest near misses they have ever seen.

Lucy Jordan, Network Rail’s North West head of safety, said: “When I see footage like this it always make my heart stop.

"The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for this man and I can’t downplay the danger he was in.

“It’s important for Network Rail to share this video as a strong warning to others and to remind them of our level crossing rules.

"No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must obey the signage in place and if there are warning lights, always stop when they display red, it just isn’t worth the risk.”

Dave Whitehouse, Avanti West Coast safety and security director, said: “This footage serves as a stark reminder to be aware of your surroundings near the railways whether it’s at a level crossing or at a station.

"Although the man involved escaped serious injury, this shows it’s only takes a split second to make the wrong decision for it to end in tragedy.”