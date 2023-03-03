A serving police officer has been charged with rape and false imprisonment, Greater Manchester Police say.

It follows the arrest of a 40-year-old man earlier this week who was who was taken into custody for further questioning.

In a statement GMP say: "On Thursday 2 March 2023, Christopher Henderson, who was posted to the City of Manchester district, has been charged with the following offences: four counts of Rape, False Imprisonment.

"He will attend Manchester and Salford Magistrates court on Friday 3 March 2023."