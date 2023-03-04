An inner-city canal clean-up netted a huge haul of rubbish, from traffic cones to bikes and even shoes.

Volunteers from the Canal and Rivers Trust waded into the mud around Canal Street in Manchester to pick out the worst of the detritus.

And there were some unlikely finds among the objects they discovered.

Predictably, there were a huge number of traffic cones, road signs, and bottles and cans.

But there was also a microwave, several Mobikes, a plant pot, a wheelbarrow and even a pair of shoes.

James Long, engagement manager for the Canal & River Trust, said: "It’s important the Trust carries out these vital repairs to ensure the canal in our wonderful city of Manchester is kept in great working order for the benefit of wildlife and everyone who loves and uses it.

"The canal offers an amazing, tranquil space, where everything slows down right in the city centre.

"With research telling us that time spent by the water can help us all to feel happier and more relaxed, it’s vital that we keep these special places open and safe for us all to enjoy both now and for future generations."

A few of the items found in the canal bed:

Pair of black ankle boots

A Mobike

Plant pot

Wheelbarrow

More Mobikes

Cans in the water

Volunteers waded into the Rochdale Canal after it was drained to allow replacement gates for the grade-II listed Lock 85 to be installed, at a cost of £150,000.

Fish had to be removed temporarily, and will be returned, the charity said.