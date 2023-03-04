A man has died after being hit by a digger at a skip yard in Tameside.

Emergency services were called to an industrial estate on Outram Road in Dukinfield at 10:50am on Friday 3 March after they were called to a concern for the welfare of a man.

A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's understood the victim had been working on the site when an excavator vehicle hit him into him, Greater Manchester Police said.

The driver of the digger, a 33-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and has since been released under investigation.

The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.

The unit was taped off by police for a number of hours on Friday, for forensics to examine the scene.

A white and red screen could be seen inside the cordon and several crime scene investigation vehicles were pictured outside the AMP Skip Hire Unit.

In a statement, GMP said: "On Friday 3 March 2023 at around 10:50am, officers were called to reports of a concern for welfare of a man on an industrial estate on Outram Road, Dukinfield.

"Emergency service attended the scene, and a 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Initial enquiries suggest that the male victim was working onsite at an industrial estate when a excavator vehicle collided with the victim.

"A 33 year old man - the driver of the vehicle - was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence and manslaughter and was taken to custody for further questioning and subsequently released under investigation.

"An investigation with the Health and Safety Executive has been launched to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

AMP Skip Hire have been approached for comment.

In an automated email response, the firm said it had been forced to close until Monday 6 March due to "unforeseen circumstances."