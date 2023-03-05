Liverpool fans have flown a plane over Anfield calling for the club's owners to sell.

Ahead of the team's game with Manchester United the plane trailed a banner which read "FSG out, Klopp in - enough is enough".

Boos could be heard from the home fans at Anfield when the banner appeared.

In November Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, said the club could be sold if it was "in the best interests".

The American investors, who also own baseball team the Boston Red Socks, and 80% of the New England Sports Network, has owned the club for 12 years.

But, principal owner John W Henry and chairman Tom Werner reportedly retained Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist with the process of selling the club.

The owners reportedly said any sale would be "under the right terms and conditions" and "in the best interests" of the club.

But, in February principal owner John W Henry denied the club are up for sale, and stressed FSG is only looking for additional investment.

Liverpool owner John W. Henry (left) and chairman Tom Werner. Credit: PA Images

He made the comments in a a question and answer session with the Boston Sports Journal, conducted over email, where he ruled out the prospect of FSG relinquishing ownership of a club.

"I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process," said Henry about November's decision to explore the market for investors.

"Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are we talking with investors about LFC? Yes.

"Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?"