Liverpool have beaten Manchester United in a historic and record breaking seven nil defeat at Anfield.

It is the largest victory in the fixture's 211-match history as Liverpool continued to put goal after goal past their arch-rivals.

Following United's heaviest defeat since 1931, Roy Keane said the Red's players will be “ashamed” and “embarrassed” by their performance.

The score means Manchester United now have little chances of joining the title race.

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s record Premier League scorer as he put two past United keeper David de Gea.

Three of Liverpool's goals came in a seven-minute spell either side of half-time which left the visitors, who have not won on this ground since Jurgen Klopp’s first encounter with them in January 2016, reeling.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (not pictured) scores their side's seventh goal of the game. Credit: PA Images

The hosts scored their first just moments after United midfielder Casemiro had a header ruled out for offside, and after half time followed up with another six goals.

Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock late in the first half before two goals apiece from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, another one for Gakpo and a Roberto Firmino effort earned Liverpool their biggest ever win over their bitter rivals.

Who scored for Liverpool?

Cody Gakpo 43', 50'

Darwin Núñez 47', 75'

Mohamed Salah 66', 83'

Roberto Firmino 88'

Former United skipper Keane told Sky Sports: “It’s obviously a very, very bad day, shocking day, really. The goal just before half-time and the second half.

“United, the senior players were… use all the words, embarrassing, didn’t show any leadership skills, particularly the senior players. The goals they gave away were shocking.

“Tough, tough day for United. Thank God, I’ve never been part of a team that’s been beaten by that much playing for Manchester United.

“The players will be embarrassed, they’ll no doubt be ashamed of their performance. Particularly the second half when the going got tough, they just went missing. To give up that many goals…”

While former United defender Gary Neville added: “It can swallow you up here at Anfield. I’ve experienced it myself, but never to this level. You might lose 2-0, you might lose 2-1, you might lose 3-1 – you don’t lose 7-0.

“You do not get beat 7-0 at Anfield if you’re a Manchester United team or player.”

Credit: PA Images

In contrast, former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness was hugely impressed by the Reds’ second-half display.

He said: “Liverpool were sensational in the second half. I said at half-time, treat this as a 0-0, you’ve got to win the second half, but I did not expect that.

“After the second or third goal, Manchester United were just second to everything after that, and the result doesn’t flatter Liverpool.

“They (United) just didn’t compete in the second half and Liverpool just ran right over them.”