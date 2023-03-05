A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to Ritson Street in Toxteth at around 10:50pm on Saturday 4 March after reports of the stabbing.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains, fighting for his life.

The suspect is reported to have left the scene.

Merseyside Police say an investigation is underway and officers will remain in the area to carry out forensic, CCTV, house-to-house and witness enquiries.

High visibility patrols will also be in the area to reassure the local community.

Riston Street and a segment of Lodge Lane is currently closed while crime scene investigations are carried out.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes while Merseyside Police deal with this incident.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: "Enquiries are in the very early stages to establish what has taken place and the victim’s family have been made aware.

"Lodge Lane would have been busy at the time of this incident, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at around 10.30pm onwards and saw what happened to please contact us.

"I would also ask people who were in the area to check dashcam or CCTV footage just in case they may have captured something which may be vital to the case.”

DCI Fitzgerald added: "Reducing knife crime in Merseyside is a priority all year round.

"Our officers are committed in removing anyone who stores, carries and uses weapons through proactive use of stop and search powers, open land searches, warrants and education work alongside partners.

"We continue to seek out those involved in knife crime, enticing young and vulnerable people to carry weapons or involved in gangs."

Can you help?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, send a direct message to @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23000187567.