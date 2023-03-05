A man is in critical condition in hospital after a fight broke out between rival football fans outside a pub.

Emergency services were called to The Manchester Pub in Blackpool after reports of the fight between 15 Burnley and Blackpool fans at around 7pm on Saturday, 4 March.

They found the man, in his 50s, with a serious head injury and administered CPR at the scene.

He has been taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Lancashire Police say there is no indication he was specifically targeted.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and he remains in custody.

An investigation has now been launched and officers are working with Blackpool and Burnley football clubs to establish what happened, and who else was involved in the incident.

DCI Tracey McMurdo, of Lancashire Police, said: “Officers were in the Promenade and Lytham Road area when they were made aware of a group of people fighting outside the nearby Manchester pub.

"Officers were in immediate attendance and provided medical assistance, before the man was taken to hospital.

“He remains in a critical condition and his next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“A man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody while our enquiries continue.

“We are taking this incident extremely seriously and will do everything in our power to identify anybody who may have been involved.

"This type of violence is simply not acceptable on the streets of Lancashire."

Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward, contact 101, quoting log 1262 of March 4, or contact the force online.

The incident came after Blackpool FC and Burnley faced each other at Bloomfield Road, with the match ending 0-0.

