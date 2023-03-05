Police searching for missing grandfather Peter Baglin who disappeared almost 10 weeks ago after going out for an evening walk have found human remains near a canal in Salford.

Officers from the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Tactical Aid Unit made the discovery on Saturday 4 March 2023 just before 11am, following a further search of the area around the Bridgwater Canal in Boothstown, Salford.

The remains have not been formally identified, but Mr Baglin's next of kin have been informed and specialist officers are continuing to support the family.

Michelle Baglin puts up posters near the area her husband went missing Credit: ITV Granada

Mr Baglin, 55, from Boothstown in Worsley, went missing from the area after telling his wife he was going to a walk to clear his head on 28 December.

He was spotted on CCTV cameras in a local petrol station, on the East Lancashire Road, buying a small bottle of whiskey before his disappearance.

On a phone call minutes later, he assured wife Michelle he would be home soon - but he never returned.

GMP say the death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Detective Inspector Michael Sharples of the GMP Salford District said: "Though we are not currently in a position to confirm this is Peter, our thoughts remain with his wife Michelle and his loved ones.

"We understand that the last two months have been extremely difficult for them and this continues to be a distressing time for all of Peter’s loved ones.

A poster put up by Mr Baglin's family as they searched for him Credit: ITV Granada

"Search teams, made up of GMP personnel and colleagues from partner agencies - such as the National Police Air Service, North West Underwater Search Team and Mountain Rescue – have worked extensively to try and find Peter.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has assisted to date, and also to confirm that our enquiries will not stop until we have found the necessary answers for Peter’s loved ones, for our investigation and for coronial proceedings."