Video report by Granada Reports journalist Jennifer Buck

A six-year-old boy who is climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest has opened the new holiday homes he has raised money for.

Oscar Burrow, from Lancaster, is climbing 12 UK mountains to help Derian House children's hospice send families on much needed holidays.

He has climbed seven mountains across the UK and has got five left to go.

The money he has raised is being put towards the holiday lodges in Kirkham, near Preston. He has already smashed his original fundraising target of £8,849 (one pound for every metre) and has reached more than £12,000.

He is now hoping to raise £29,000 which is one pound for every foot.

Oscar said he wanted to help the other children: "Because they are the really poorly people and I want to make them go on holiday.

"I think it's nice instead of medicine because I wouldn't like just having medicine. Having a holiday is more fun isn't it?"

Oscar's mum, Kim said: "I am immensely proud, I mean who wouldn't be proud of a little boy doing this. I'm proud that he's come up with a plan with his Dad.

"I'm proud that he is seeing this challenge through, he's just over half way and he still wants to keep doing, this is all drive by him and he wants the next mountain."

Oscar Burrow hopes to one day become the youngest person to summit Mount Everest, after he saw Sir Edmund Hillary climbing Mount Everest on TV.

The new homes in Ribby Hall. Credit: ITV Granada

Karen Edwards, Chief Executive of Derian House said: "For many families, going on holiday is such a stressful time, particularly for those with life shortening conditions.

"For some families using our lodges, it could be the last holiday they spend together."

The challenge is to finish on 29 May, when Oscar will hopefully summit Ben Nevis in Scotland

You can donate to Oscar’s challenge on his JustGiving page.

