A body found in Salford has been confirmed to be that of missing Peter Baglin.

The 55-year-old was reported missing after going for a walk along the canal path in Boothstown on 28 December.

His belongings were found nearby the day after.

Police don't believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Paying tribute to her husband, Michelle said: "Today is a day we wished would never come and our family is absolutely devastated at the news of Pete’s passing.

"When I think of Pete, I think of him as my best buddy and after being together almost 30 years, we complemented each other perfectly.

"He was a fantastic father, grandfather and great-grandfather; to our three children, our four grandchildren and our great-grand child. Pete was also a great brother to his two brothers.

"He was a much loved son and his mum and dad are being comforted at their home down south by Pete’s brother Paul and Paul’s wife, Katie.

"Over the last nine or so weeks, we have been endlessly searching for Pete. I would like to pass on a huge thanks from our family to friends and members of the community who have turned out time and time again trying to help us find him.

"We would also like to thank Greater Manchester Police for maintaining contact with me every day since Pete went missing; and also for the constant support they have given me.

"We don’t know how we are going to move on from this day, but whilst we try and come to terms with our loss, and grieve Pete’s passing, we would ask that our privacy is now respected."

