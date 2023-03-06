Detectives are appealing for information after a stabbing in St Helens left a 20 year old man in hospital.

The incident took place in an alleyway off Ormskirk Road, near Natwest Bank in the early hours of Sunday 5 March.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Two 19-year-old men from St. Helens were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and affray and have been released on conditional bail awaiting further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Barbara Hebden said: “Our investigation continues and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have been passing on foot or in a vehicle.

"CCTV or dashcam footage may be vital so please check and send us anything which may assist.

“At this stage the incident is believed to have stemmed from some sort of disagreement between people in the street, so if you know anything please come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 23000187745.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...