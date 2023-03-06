A walking route has been created for fans making the pilgrimage to Harry Styles's home village in Cheshire.

The trail in Holmes Chapel has been drawn up by the Holmes Chapel Partnership after concerns were raised about fans "risking life and limb" to access Twemlow Viaduct - known as 'Harry's Wall'.

The wall, which is believed to be the site of the singer's first kiss, is covered with messages written by fans who travelled from across the world.

The route also takes in the bakery where Harry used to work.

Fans pose with Harry's photograph in the bakers where he used to work. Credit: MEN Media

Publishing the route in its March newsletter, Holmes Chapel Partnership said: "These fans risk life and limb walking down the A535 on a narrow overgrown footpath to cross the road and climb over a stile with a steep drop on the other side.

"We have reported on this issue before when Councillor Andrew Kolker expressed his concern at a Cheshire East Council meeting about these young people walking along this road and worried that it was only a matter of time before someone got injured."

The new, safer trail has been published by the Holmes Chapel Partnership. Credit: Holmes Chapel Partnership

The partnership's new trail takes fans from the train station to four landmarks around Holmes Chapel:

Hermitage Bridge

Twemlow Viaduct

Harry's old employer Mandeville's bakery

Harry's favourite restaurant Fortune City

In June 2022, Holmes Chapel was inundated with Harry Styles fans from as far as Australia, ahead of two sell-out shows in Manchester.

Fans signed and took photographs with the wall on the Twemlow viaduct.

It is where Harry wrote his name during the 'This is Us' biopic, a film about One Direction.

The wall is scribbled with thousands of signatures and messages to the singer.

Some of the them read: "Give love, choose love, love everyone always," and "I love you, thank you for being you, I'm so proud of you Harry."

