A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in the Blackburn area.

Police were called to reports of a serious attack in the Mill Hill area of the town, just before 8am on Saturday 5 March. A short while later the body of a woman was found at an address on Primrose Terrace.Officers are treating her death as suspicious and have arrested a 30-year-old man.

He remains in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

The woman's family have been identified and are being supported by specially-trained officers.A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at around 7.55am yesterday (Saturday, 4 March) to reports of a serious assault in the Mill Hill area of Blackburn. The body of a woman was sadly found at an address on Primrose Terrace a short time later."Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers. An investigation has been launched and a 30-year-old man from Blackburn has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody. At this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...