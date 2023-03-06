The Tate Liverpool will close for nearly two years as it undergoes a multimillion pound transformation.

From 16 October, £29.7 million will be spent on the gallery to "reimagine it for the 21st century".

It's then expected to re-open in 2025.

Around a third of the funding for the improvements has come from the government's levelling-up fund.

Ahead of its closure, the venue will be extending current exhibitions - including the JMW Turner with lamin Fofana: Dark Waters - to ensure guests have a chance to see them.

Current exhibitions will be extended so guests can see them before the gallery closes. Credit: Gareth Jones

Helen Legg, Director of the Tate, said: "Since Tate Liverpool opened 35 years ago, the experiences our audiences want to have, and the kind of work artists want to make, have both changed significantly.

"So now is the time for us to reimagine the gallery for the 21st century and strengthen the connection between art and people."

During its closure, the Tate will continue to host events and projects. The calendar for these will be released over the next few months.

