Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Mel Barham

In the year Lea Glaskie from Prestwich was born, WW1 was still raging in Europe, the grocery bag with handles was invented and women could vote, but only if they were aged 30 and over.

Leah celebrated her 105th birthday surrounded by friends at family at Heathlands Village in Prestwich.

Lea on her wedding day Credit: Family photo

She was born in Salford on Melbourne Street, to Romanian immigrant parents, towards the end of the First World War.

Lea worked for her father in the family business; a ladies and children outfitters – ‘Liebermans’.

Tasked with bringing up her 12 year old brother after her father died in 1941, Lea went on to manage the family business herself until it closed in the 80’s.

“It wasn’t the norm in those days, to be a woman in business, it was unusual, but she did it,” her son Jeffrey said.

On her being 105, Lea said, “It was marvellous. Family and friends in and out for two days.”

And on the card from the King she had a lot to say, “Well, I received a card from the Queen when I turned 100 but the wording on this card felt more personal, it’s wonderful.”

A very young Lea Glaskie Credit: Family photo

Lea says the secret to living a long life is "keeping busy".

She added: "I still feel quite young. I've had no time to think."

