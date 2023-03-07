Sir Graham Brady, the Conservative MP for Altrincham & Sale West says he will stand down at the next election.

Sir Graham has been the Chairman of the 1922 Committee since 2010, bar a brief period in 2019.

He is one of the Conservative Party's most senior MPs and has announced each new leader since he became chair of the 1922 committee.

Sir Graham also presided over the no confidence votes in Boris Johnson in 2021 and set rules for the Tory party leadership to find his replacement.

In a statement, he said: "At the time of the next election, I will have served twenty-seven years as the Member of Parliament for Altrincham & Sale West winning seven General Elections and becoming the longest serving member in the constituency’s history.

"Representing my home town in the House of Commons has been an immense privilege for which I will always be grateful.

"My colleagues in the House of Commons have also given me the unique opportunity of chairing the 1922 Committee for longer than anyone else in its one hundred year history.

"I will continue to serve until the end of the parliament, if they want me to. I will continue to do everything I can to support the Conservative cause and Rishi Sunak. He is bringing both stability and vision as Prime Minister.

"In 2024, I will campaign locally and nationally for the return of a Conservative government, that is in the national interest and in the interests of my constituents.

"I will continue to work hard in the service of the residents of Altrincham & Sale West, offering my judgment and experience until the end of the parliament.

"I have decided to bring this fascinating and fulfilling chapter of my life to a close while I am young enough to pursue other opportunities and interests, so I will not be standing at the next election."

