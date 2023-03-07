The partner of a Blackpool fan who died following an altercation outside a pub says she has lost her "soulmate."

Tony Johnson, 55, died following an assault shortly after the Blackpool vs Burnley football match.

The incident took place around 7pm on Saturday outside The Manchester pub, at the junction of Lytham Road and the Promenade.

Officers were in the area at the time and found Tony Johnson with serious head injuries. Despite CPR being given at the scene Mr Johnson died in hospital overnight.

The incident occurred at the Manchester pub Credit: PA Images

His partner, paid an emotional tribute to him, saying: "I am devastated to have lost my best friend, life partner and soulmate in a cruel act.

“Tony was a very much loved dad, son, brother, uncle and Gramps and obviously a beloved friend to many.

“We all, as a family, are so heartbroken and our lives are never going to be the same.

“Thank you to the NHS, staff in A&E and the Critical Care Unit at BVH who all did as much as they could for our loved one.

“Thank you for everyone for reaching out but please could you respect our privacy at this difficult time.

"He will be one missed gentleman and the party will live on through us all, just as he would've wanted.

"Rest in peace my darling, Tangerine dreams forever."

Lancashire Police say there is no suggestion Mr Johnson was specifically targeted.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and he has since been bailed, pending further enquiries.

Police are continuing to work with both Blackpool and Burnley football clubs to establish who else may have been involved and what exactly occurred.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...