A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with rape and will appear in court next month.

PC James Stonehouse, 24, was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken into custody for questioning.

The officer, who was part of GMP’s Oldham district, has now been charged with one count of rape.

Greater Manchester Police say he continues to be suspended from duty.

He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on 11 April.