Officers investigating the death of a man who was found deceased in Rawtenstall in Lancashire are appealing for anybody who witnessed his final movements to come forward.

David Hoyle, 70, was found dead in woodland off Hurst Lane at 3.48pm on Tuesday 7 March.

Lancashire Police say his death is being "treated as unexplained, although there is nothing at this stage to suggest any third party involvement."

Mr Hoyle had been reported missing from his home address in Windermere Road in Handforth, Cheshire, at 1.30am on Tuesday 7 March, hours before his body was discovered. He was wearing a blue Jacket, grey coloured jeans and brown shoes.

Mr Hoyle’s family are being kept up to date with developments.

DS Sophie Swift, from Burnley CID, said: "First and foremost my thoughts are with David’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

"We are working to establish the circumstances which led to his death, piece together his final movements and establish how he got from Handforth to Rawtenstall.

“I would ask anybody who saw David yesterday or anyone with information which would assist our enquiries to contact police as soon as possible."