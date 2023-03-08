The funeral date for a teenager who was stabbed to death in a park in Warrington has been confirmed.

Brianna Ghey, who was 16, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park on Saturday 11 February.

Details on her funeral have been shared via a post by Chester Pride on Facebook, with the teenager set to be laid to rest on Wednesday 15 March.

The Facebook page says the service is to take place at St Elphins Parish Church in Warrington at 2.45pm on 15 March.

The post reads: "Funeral arrangements have been made for beautiful Brianna, people are welcome to attend. Please be advised that large crowds are expected and people wishing to attend are encouraged to proudly wear pink."

Following Brianna's death, candlelit vigils were held across the UK in memory of the teenager, who was transgender.

Two teenagers, both aged 15, have been charged with her murder, with a trial scheduled to begin at Liverpool Crown Court in July 2023.

