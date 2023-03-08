British Speedway Champion Katie Gordon says it’s a "massive moment" with the introduction of a groundbreaking FIM (International Motorcycling Federation) Speedway Academy at Manchester's National Speedway Stadium.

Katie, from Knutsford, will be the headline star of the event taking place at the home of Belle Vue Aces on 4 and 5 August.

The 18-year-old became the first NORA British Women's Speedway Champion in an event on the Isle of Wight last year.

Gordon admits that it’s a huge milestone for women in the sport.

Katie on her bike at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester Credit: ITV news

Speaking on International Women’s Day, she said: "It’s a massive moment for women in speedway. I’m so proud to be part of this milestone.

"I think it’s been building for a few years. I’ve definitely felt that people are realising that women deserve their place.

"Even just making progress in the British Youth Championship I think made people sit up and take notice that women can win races and compete with the guys.

"Then Celina Libermann was given a wild card slot in the SGP2 last season and definitely didn’t look out of place.

"But like any sport, to get better we need the opportunities to improve. This ATPI FIM Women’s Academy is a brilliant new venture and I’m very grateful that the FIM have acknowledged our role in the sport.

"I firmly believe this is the start of something really big. Obviously I want to improve personally and my aim is to get a team spot eventually in the National League and Championship.

"But looking at the bigger picture, I just hope we can persuade more women to take up the sport and make a really bigger impact."

BT Sport Moto GP presenter Suzi Perry also congratulated the FIM on the new Academy.

She added: "The talent is there and this platform can really help women progress to a higher level."

Stockport born Natalie Quirk, a BT Sport Moto GP reporter, added: "This is wonderful news.

"I firmly believe we can see women make huge strides in the sport.

"Katie Gordon has already proved she can mix it and win races on a youth level. With the backing of ATPI and top names in the sport, all the girls can really push on now."

The event is open to riders from around the world and all abilities – from beginners to experienced riders aged 16 and above.

The 2023 FIM Women’s Speedway Academy is a two-day masterclass will cover all aspects of racing from on-track techniques, nutrition and physical preparation to machine maintenance and set-up.

Belle Vue Aces track at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester Credit: Belle Vue Speedway

Phil Morris, FIM SGP Race Director and Premiership CEO, continued: "In my role as FIM SGP Race Director, I've worked alongside very high level women officials. We obviously lack women riders at the highest level to complete this circle of excellence.

"Of course this will not be an easy road but this upcoming WSA is a massive step in the right direction to encourage women into speedway.

"I'm very proud to be involved in a small way and I will look forward to this event to see some of the talent on track.

"The key people organising this event are doing an amazing job and I applaud them for this project."