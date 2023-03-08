An inquest into the death of teenager Brianna Ghey has been opened and adjourned.

Brianna, 16, from Birchwood, Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park on the afternoon of 11 February.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with her murder and are due to go on trial at Liverpool Crown Court on 10 July.

Neither accused can be named because of their age.

At a brief two-minute hearing at Warrington Coroner's Court, Jacqueline Devonish, senior coroner for Cheshire, opened and adjourned the inquest into Brianna's death until after the trial and set a date for a pre-inquest hearing on 17 August.

A candlelight vigil being held in memory of Brianna Credit: ITV Granada

Detective Inspector Nigel Parr, the senior investigating officer for the incident from Cheshire Police said: "The investigation is a murder investigation and two individuals have been charged with the murder of Brianna."

He confirmed the teenager was found "unresponsive" by members of the public in the park and paramedics attended and confirmed the date of death.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, results of which were given at the hearing on Tuesday.

Brianna's identity was confirmed by her mother Esther, the hearing was told. No family members were present at the hearing.

Brianna's funeral will take place on 15 March in Warrington.

