A man has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice in connection with Lancashire Police's investigation to find Nicola Bulley.

It relates to footage being taken from inside a police cordon close to the River Wyre on Sunday 19 February which was subsequently posted online.

A 34-year-old man from Kidderminster was arrested on Wednesday 8 March with assistance from West Mercia Police, on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice.

He has since been bailed with conditions.

Lancashire Police say their priority is, and has always been, to support Nicola’s family and the wider community in St Michael’s.

They say they hope this arrest "provides reassurance that we take concerns seriously and will act on them."