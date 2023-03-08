Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve arrested three people Wednesday 8 March 2023.

Elle 26, was shot in the head shortly before midnight as she celebrated with friends at the Lighthouse pub on the Wirral last year.

She later died in hospital.

Thomas Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, and assisting an offender.

Waring will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Thursday 9 March.

12 shots were fired towards the entrance of the Lighthouse pub on Christmas Eve Credit: ITV Granada

Following further warrants, a man from Heswall and a woman from Tranmere, both 23, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Merseyside Police say they have both been released on bail.

Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with murder and is due to go on trial on 7 June.

Elle, who worked as a beautician was not believed to have been the intended target of the attack, in which four men were also hurt.

A statement from Elle's family following her death described her as "beautiful" and said "She had this way about her that as soon as you met her, you just instantly fell in love with her.

"Everyone that met Elle knew how special she was."

Elle's family described her as "beautiful" Credit: Family handout

Merseyside Police say anyone with information in connection with the murder of Elle can pass information via their Public Portal where information, CCTV and dashcam and mobile phone footage can be uploaded directly to the investigation team.

Information can also be passed via 101, DM @MerPolCC or by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, with reference 22000948723.