The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings for the North West with heavy snow expected to cause disruption in the next 48 hours.

Yellow warnings are currently in force for parts of the region with more widespread warnings taking effect from 7 am on Thursday 9 March.

An Amber warning for parts of Greater Manchester and Lancashire becomes active on Thursday afternoon.

The organisation say disruption could include:

Travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

Some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

The Met Office said: "At low levels including major cities such as Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle accumulations are expected to be limited with a small chance of 2-5 cm falling.

"However, significant snow accumulations are possible over hills of northern England.

"Additionally, there is potential for strong winds, which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.

"Ice is likely to develop widely on Friday night as this system clears away.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold weather alert and given the North West a level three alert.

The NHS says the conditions could increase risk to vulnerable patients.

