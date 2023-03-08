A mum of four from Lancashire is to make history as Lytham's first ever female town crier.

53-year-old Kila Redfearn, who works for NHS charity Blue Skies, the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS charity, said she is "totally blown away by the honour".

Kila said: "I think it’s important the town has its own crier as it matches the heritage and ceremony of Lytham.

"It embraces everything I love, dressing up, representing my community, meeting new people and being in the middle of everything. For me this role is perfect."

Kila with her two grandchildren. Credit: Elizabeth Gomm

Lord of the Manor, Hugo James Gordon Bryan said: "On receiving Kila’s application it was evident that she has dedicated considerable time and energy to supporting a range of charitable causes both locally and nationally.

"She obviously has a passion for serving the community of Lytham and a keen interest in preserving its historic traditions and I very much look forward to her taking on the role of town crier."

Kila said: "I always wanted to be a town crier, even as a little girl – I just loved the pomp and ceremony of the role."

Kila has four daughters and two grandchildren, whom she has bought some town crier hats and bells for.

"I am very lucky to have the unwavering support of my four children, Jessica, Mily, Grace and Clara and of course my amazing husband, Andrew," Kila said.

Kila will officially take up the role on Sunday 12 March. Credit: Elizabeth Gomm

What is a 'town crier'?

Historically town criers, or Bellmen, were the original newsmen of the day and their existence can be traced back to medieval times.

Currently there are about 140 registered criers in England and Wales of which around 20 are female.

Town Criers mainly perform ceremonial duties and make proclamations such as when the Queen died and when Royal babies have been born.

Under old law, it is still an act of treason to harm the town crier.

Town Crier Tony Appleton outside Kensington Palace in 2017 after the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement. Credit: PA Images

Kila will formally take up the role on Sunday 12 March at Lancaster, where she will be officially appointed as the new Town Crier of Lytham.

One of her first official duties is likely to be the announcement of the King’s Coronation in May.

The role of Lytham Town Crier is voluntary and any money raised from undertaking private proclamations will go back into Lytham Hall Charity which is the seat of the original Squire of Lytham.

