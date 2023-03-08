Play Brightcove video

Chief Superintendent Alison Ross from Cheshire Police spoke to Granada Reports about Operation Crossbow

Cheshire Police are cracking down on cross-border criminals using the roads by increasing their presence in the area.

Dubbed 'Operation Crossbow', the scheme involves teaming up with the North Wales force to reduce cross-border offences.

The day of action on Wednesday 8 March - saw Cheshire Constabulary join forces with North Wales Police and British Transport Police in a bid to disrupt and deny criminals using the road and railway networks between borders.

More than 200 officers flooded the main arterial routes in and out of Chester, Ellesmere Port and North Wales aiming to flush out any potential criminals using the transport network to commit crime.

They hope it will send a strong message to those using transport links for illegal activity.

Police cars line-up outside Chester football club. Credit: ITV Granada

Alison Ross, Chief Superintendent of Cheshire Police, said: "It's a cross border operation, so we're looking at travelling criminality across the road and rail network.

"We'll be using lots of special technology like our drones, underwater search teams, commercial vehicle unit.

"We have these resources every day. Today is about bringing them together.

"Success is about high visibility, working together in lots of numbers."

Cheshire Police outside the football club. Credit: ITV Granada

While out targeting criminals, Cheshire officers were equipped with Operator Initiated Facial Recognition (OIFR) which allows officers to check the identity of someone who is believed to have provided false details and are unable to show identification.

OIFR allows officers to promptly compare photographs of offenders to a reference image database to assist them with confirming the identity of the person in front of them.

Another initiative used by officers was Operation Yellow Card which allows officers who suspect someone is carrying out criminal activity to issue them with a warning card.

Deputy Chief Constable, Chris Armitt added: “We know there is a strong link between the illegal use of vehicles and other serious and organised crime, which is why we are working together with our colleagues in North Wales and British Transport Police to target these criminals as they travel across the region.

“We will not stop pursuing those who are intent on travelling to Cheshire in order to commit crime and we will continue doing all we can to protect the public that we serve and reinforces the message that those intent on causing harm are not welcome in Cheshire.”

