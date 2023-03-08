UK's Eurovision entry to be announced on Thursday morning
The UK's entry to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be announced on Thursday morning.
It will be revealed during Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show.
The international singing competition will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena, with the grand final being held on 13 May.
The city was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine.
Many fans were left frustrated this week when tickets for the event sold out in about half an hour.
Tickets for the semi-final shows are priced from £30 to £290, with the cost increasing to between £80 and £380 for the grand final shows.
Now, fans who are trying to buy tickets from a third party are being quoted prices as high as £11,800 per ticket.
Last year, UK entry Sam Ryder came second in the competition with his song Space Man.
