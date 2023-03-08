The UK's entry to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be announced on Thursday morning.

It will be revealed during Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show.

The international singing competition will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena, with the grand final being held on 13 May.

The city was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine.

Many fans were left frustrated this week when tickets for the event sold out in about half an hour.

Tickets for the semi-final shows are priced from £30 to £290, with the cost increasing to between £80 and £380 for the grand final shows.

Now, fans who are trying to buy tickets from a third party are being quoted prices as high as £11,800 per ticket.

Last year, UK entry Sam Ryder came second in the competition with his song Space Man.

