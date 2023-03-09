The father of a "kind" carer, who fell to her death from the fire escape of a nightclub, died of an epileptic fit just hours after his daughter's funeral.Katie Davenport, 23, fell from a fire escape at Hey Amigos nightclub in Southport during a night out with work colleagues, an inquest heard.

The carer was placed on the fire escape by a door supervisor at 2am on 4 September 2022, after an "altercation" but when he turned back aroundKatie, described as having an infectious laugh, suffered traumatic brain injuries and underwent brain surgery at The Walton Centre, in Liverpool.

She died 13 days after the incident with her boyfriend Niall by her side.

Senior coroner Julie Goulding gave a narrative conclusion and said Katie died as a result of significant brain injuries with "insufficient evidence she wanted to take her own life".

Katie Davenport fell from a fire escape in Southport. Credit: Liverpool Echo

On behalf of Katie's family and boyfriend Niall, her sister Lianne Clegg said in a statement: "I can't even begin to describe the pain and heartache we have gone through since losing our beautiful Katie.

"She was the most beautiful, funniest girl with the most infectious laugh."Katie had struggled with her mental health over the years but reached out for help and along with the help and support of her partner Niall had got to a place in her life where she was confident, outgoing and loving life.

"I have sat for months and months and tried to put together the night's events, this has been painful and difficult and most of all frustrating.

"The impact this has had on our family has been devastating, not only losing Katie we also lost her dad a few weeks later after he took an epileptic fit the night of her funeral and sadly passed away."

Lianne continued to say that she had visited the club in Southport and spoke with the staff and people Katie was out with that night.

She said Katie had sent a Snapchat to her and other family members, 20 minutes before the accident, and described how she was happy and "showing no signs of distress".Katie's funeral took place at West Lancashire Cemetery and Crematorium on 14 October, a month after her death, with her dad suffering an epileptic fit just hours after the service.

