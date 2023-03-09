Down's Syndrome Rugby is a winner at Sale Sharks

Play Brightcove video

Sale Sharks Foundation, the charity partner of Sale Sharks rugby club, has teamed up with credit card provider MBNA to help run a rugby team for youngsters with Down's Syndrome.

They run the sessions, called Tackle Together, at the club's Carrington training ground every fortnight. And they're open to children aged up to 21.

The team play tag-rugby, a non-contact version of the game so children and young people with disabilities or additional needs can learn the basics of rugby, whilst making friends in a safe and fun environment.

Meg Kirby from The Sale Sharks Foundation is in charge of the sessions. She said " Anyone with Down's Syndrome can come along. Its all about having fun, coming together and growing the community".

Monday 21 March marks World Down's Syndrome Day and those behind Tackle Together say it is intended to raise awareness each and every day, giving those with the condition equal opportunities to learn and grow their skills in sport.