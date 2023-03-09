Scouse actor and comedian John May is currently walking the length of the country to raising money for Weapons Down Gloves Up, a boxing initiative which aims to get young people off the streets and into full-time employment.

In a recent development, John has been joined by Tim Edwards, father of Elle Edwards, who was shot dead at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.

Together, Tim and John hope to raise awareness of the devastating impact that gun and knife crime can have on families and communities.

Tim Edwards' daughter Elle was celebrating Christmas with friends when she was shot dead. Credit: Family photo

Tim joined John after watching his journey on social media and messaging him.

The pair met in Worcester with Tim originally meaning to spend one or two days with John, but now he's committed to walking the rest of the route to John O'Groats at the tip of Scotland.

Tim said "I'm doing this in Elle's name, to keep her name alive, and to raise awareness of Weapons Down Gloves Up.

"This has been like therapy for me. We just get on, we talk, we support each other through our ups and downs, and we laugh, and then 15 miles have gone.

"We've got an opportunity to come together and raise awareness of the work Weapons Down Gloves Up, and if it helps save just one life, what more could you ask?"

Tim says the walk has 'been like therapy' for him Credit: Rebecca Cole Photography

Having walked and wild camped from Cornwall to Glastonbury, Bristol and Gloucestershire, before being joined by Tim in Worcestershire, they will reach John's hometown of Liverpool on Friday 10 March.

Meeting at 4pm at The Britannia In, Riverside Dr, Otterspool, the walk will see John and Tim joined by those who have been impacted by gun and knife crime.

Students who are nearing the end of their Weapons Down Gloves Up programme will also join the walk, as will Liverpool boxer Tony Bellew who is an ambassador of the programme.

Locals, schools and community groups are encouraged to join, as they embark across the city.

The walk of solidarity will then end at Liverpool’s iconic Pier Head, and is expected to finish at around 5pm.

The following week, John and Tim will resume their walk towards John O'Groats.

John and Tim's Route from Liverpool:

Week 6: Liverpool

Week 7: Settle

Week 8: Hadrian’s Wall

Week 9: Edinburgh

Week 10: Loch Lomond

Week 11: Fort William

Week 12: Lochness

Week 13: Glen Morangie

Week 14: John O’Groats

Map of John's walk Credit: Npk media

John says he hopes the walk will help to spread the word about the initiative right across the country at a time when knife and gun crime has been in the headlines.

Giving up his home and his business, John has embraced the opportunity to reset his life and make a difference.

He said: “Weapons Down Gloves Up is fantastic.

"I really believe that boxing gyms are great for kids. Growing up, I saw kids that went to boxing gyms, and ones that didn’t - and there was a difference.

"These kids from the boxing gyms had structure, discipline and respect. I believe it gives kids a lot more than what you might expect.

"The WDGU programmes are such a powerful way to get these kids off the streets. I think a lot of them find validation in gangs.

John set off on his walk from Land's End Credit: Npk media

"They feel a sense of loyalty, but you can also get this sense of belonging to a family from your boxing gym, too.

"If I think about my hometown, it feels as if there’s unprecedented gun crime and violence, often with innocent young people getting hurt.

"I want to do anything I can to help this cause and the families impacted.

"If I can prevent one death, or if I can prevent a father or a mother losing their child, well that would be something, wouldn’t it?"

Weapons Down Gloves Up Credit: Weapons Down Gloves Up

About Weapons Down Gloves Up

Weapons Down Gloves Up (CIC) is a boxing initiative founded in 2020.

It is based around the S.E.E acronym - Sports, Education and Employment.

All of the WDGU programmes focus on unemployed young people that have left school or college - and are 16 years or older.

With a total fundraising goal of £50,000, John's challenge has already received support from some of the country's most famous TV, music and sporting stars, such as Danny Dyer, Coleen Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Ali Campbell (UB40), Molly McCann (MMA champion) and Liverpool boxers Tony Bellew and David Price.

People in Liverpool are being asked to walk with Tim and John on Friday 10 March Credit: ThatJohnMay, Instagram

To follow John and Tim's journey click here and to donate click here.

