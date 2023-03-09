Scarves, thermometers and heated blankets are being given to vulnerable people struggling to afford the rising cost of heating bills.

‘Warm Packs’ have been delivered to residents across Stockport borough to help "keep everyone warm and well this winter."

Rising inflation and a supply crunch sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine have driven the increase in energy prices.

For Woodley resident Rosemary Hale, the packs mean she will be "able to keep warm without putting the central heating on."

Jack Proverbs, from Bredbury, added: "This electric blanket will save me money on my electricity bills while we wait for the summer to come.”

Heated blankets are included in the 'warm packs'. Credit: ITV News

Working closely with Age UK, Stockport Homes and Disability, as well as the Home Library Service and the council’s post room, Stockport Council has delivered 1,200 packs.

Among the items inside the packs are scarves, gloves, socks and thermometers, with some including heated blankets.

The packs also contain guidance on cost of living support from the council, as well as advice on where to find warm spaces and prepayment meter guidance.

Councillor Malcolm Allan, Cabinet Member for Finance and Resources at Stockport Council commented: “We know that the cost of living crisis has hit many of our residents hard, so we have been working through our partners to give support to everyone who needs it."

To find your local warm space visit Stockport Council's website.

