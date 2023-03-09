The intended target of the shooting which killed a nine-year-old girl shouted "please don't" as his friend "ran for his life" away from the gunman, a court has heard.

Thomas Cashman, 34, is accused of carrying out the attack in Dovecot, Liverpool, which killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The schoolgirl's mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was also injured, alongside Joseph Nee, 36, who is believed to have been the intended target.

Manchester Crown Court heard a man, who was with Nee when the gunman fired shots, was left 'running for his life' after he opened fire.

The jury was shown a police interview with Paul Abraham, 41, said he and Nee, who he called Joey, had left a friend’s house and were on Kingsheath Avenue around 10pm on 22 August 2022 when he heard loud bangs.

He said: “Both of us ran. One must have got Joey.

“He fell over. I don’t even know when he got shot, he just fell.

“As he rolled over I just basically jumped over him and went through a gate.”

Mr Abraham said he saw Nee continue running up the street, and the attacker, with two hands on what he thought was a gun, walking up the road.

He said: “As I was going up the entry he (Nee) was saying 'please don’t’. I heard him shouting ‘please, don’t’.”

Mr Abraham said he thought he heard two further bangs as he jumped over fences of back gardens to get away.

He said: “I was just running for my life basically.”

When Mr Abraham was initially asked whose house they had been at earlier that evening, he did not tell police.

He said: “It’s not down to me this, I don’t want to get myself into trouble either.”

Olivia Pratt Korbel was shot dead in August 2022 at her home in Dovecot Credit: Family handout

The court heard Nee and Mr Abraham had been watching a football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at the house of friend Timothy Naylor on Finch Lane.

In a statement, Mr Naylor said: “I had no idea Joey was at risk, if I had thought Joey was under threat or his life was at risk I’d never ever have him near my house.”

He said he heard bangs and a male screaming shortly after Nee and Mr Abraham left the house.

Mr Naylor said: “I rang Paul after hearing the bangs.

“Paul was hysterical, sobbing on the phone and he couldn’t get his words out.

“I knew something bad must have happened to him or Joey.”

Mr Naylor said he had known Nee since they were children and they had been playing golf and socialising together “since he got out of jail last time”.

The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel arrive at Manchester Crown Court Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The jury has been told that after Nee was shot he ran towards the Korbel family home and was chased by his attacker, who fired through the front door, with the bullet hitting Ms Korbel in the hand and fatally wounding Olivia in the chest.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.