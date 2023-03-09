Sections of HS2 rail line will be delayed to save money, the Government will soon announce, ITV News understands.

The phases, which will primarily affect the high-speed railway between Birmingham and Crewe, and Crewe and Manchester, are expected to be postponed after costs rose from £53 billion and £71 billion.

The scheme has been dogged by criticism over its finances.

A budget of £55.7 billion for the whole of the project was set in 2015.

HS2 Ltd chief executive Mark Thurston recently said the project has suffered a “significant” impact from inflation adding to the cost of building materials, labour, fuel and energy.

“We’re looking at the timing of the project, the phasing of the project, we’re looking at where we can use our supply chain to secure a lot of those things that are costing us more through inflation,” he said.

Conservative MP Simon Clarke, former chief secretary to the Treasury, described delaying the project as a “sensible decision”.

He said: “Having observed HS2’s progress as chief secretary, I have serious doubts as to value for money and cost control.”

The planned HS2 network Credit: PA

Michael Fabricant, also a Tory MP, said he will ask the Government whether the delay “marks the end of HS2 north of Birmingham” and if the “damage” done in southern Staffordshire – including to his Lichfield constituency – will be repaired.

He added: “Simply saying the project is delayed is not good enough.

“This project with the backing of Labour and the Lib Dems should never have gone ahead in the first place.

“Covid has encouraged remote working and even now regular rail commutes are down by 40% on pre-Covid levels.

“The Government are well aware this makes the business case for HS2 even less convincing than it was in the first place.”

In October 2022, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the forecast for when HS2’s phases would be complete remained within planned ranges.

That involved Phase One – connecting London with Birmingham – opening between 2029 and 2033.

Services will initially start and end at Old Oak Common, west London, due to delays at Euston.

Mr Harper said Phase 2a - extending the line from Birmingham to Crewe - was “on track” to be completed between 2030 and 2034.

The date range for the western leg of Phase 2b - connecting Crewe with Manchester - remained between 2035 and 2041, the Cabinet minister added.

The eastern leg of this phase will run from the West Midlands to the East Midlands. A planned extension to Leeds was shelved in November 2021.

The Department for Transport has been approached for comment.