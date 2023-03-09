All schools have closed in the Isle of Man due to adverse weather conditions disrupting essential services.

In a statement the Isle of Man Government said: "Residents are advised to work from home, where possible" due to the weather.

It continued to predict 'a possibility of up to 20cm' of snow on higher ground, but most of the island has been unaffected.

However, strong winds have hit the island and coastal overtopping is expected to continue into the afternoon.

The Isle of Man Constabulary has also released an update saying: "Whilst this may be contrary to what the keyboard weather forecasters and road gritting experts are saying, we are reliably told by professionals that the weather is only going to get worse from now on".

The Mountain Road, Beinn Y Phott Road & Tholt Y Will Roads have all been closed overnight and will remain closed until midday on Friday 10 March.

Manx Care has announced that all afternoon appointments at Noble's Hospital have been cancelled, but A&E remains open as normal.

The Ben-my-Chree remains in Douglas after its sailing to Heysham was cancelled. Credit: Isle of Man Government

The 8:45am sailing from the Isle of Man to Heysham was cancelled by the Steam Packet Company.

A decision on whether the 7:45pm sailing to Heysham will go ahead is to be made at 5:30pm.

A yellow weather warning for snow, ice and coastal overtopping remains in place until 2:00pm on Friday 10 March.

An update on whether schools will reopen tomorrow is due at 5:30pm.

