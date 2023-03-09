Who is the UK’s Eurovision entry Mae Muller?

Mae Muller has been selected as the UK’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

The 25-year-old singer will perform the track I Wrote A Song at the event in May in Liverpool.

But who is the UK’s first female entrant since 2018 hoping to emulate the success of Sam Ryder, and even win the contest all together?

Who is Mae Muller?

Mae Muller is from north London and was born in 1997, the year the UK last won Eurovision.

She first came to mainstream attention after releasing a top 40 single Better Days with Swedish collective Neiked and American rapper Polo G in 2021.

She started writing her own music aged just eight, and says she grew up listening to her mum’s favourite singer-songwriters including The Dixie Chicks, Gwen Stefani and Simon & Garfunkel.

Her inspirations include Gwen Stefani, Florence + The Machine and Lily Allen.

In 2017, aged just 19, Mae asked a family friend to produce some demos for her in exchange for a bottle of wine.

After uploading them online she was discovered and signed by her manager.

She released her first EP, After Hours, in February 2018, and her first album, Chapter 1, in April 2019, before supporting Little Mix on their 2019 tour.

Mae, who is signed to Capitol Records, has 126,000 followers on Instagram and more than 6.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Her aunt is a music video director and Mae says she used to spend afternoons as a runner for chart-topping artists such as Labrinth.

Mae Muller will perform at the event in Liverpool with the track I Wrote A Song. Credit: PA Images

How has TikTok helped her career?

The singer is a huge hit on social media site TikTok, with 547,000 followers and 4.5 million likes.

She regularly shares behind-the-scenes of her music journey as well as teasers for her new songs and duets with fans.

Mae has so far scored one minor hit - the 2021 track Better Days with Swedish producers Neiked and American rapper Polo G.

The track went viral on short-form social media site TikTok as part of a challenge, which helped boost its streams to more than a million across all platforms.

It echoes the success of Sam Ryder, who found success on TikTok covering pop songs during lockdown before he was selected to compete for the UK.

Who has she collaborated with?

Mae has worked with chart-topping acts including girl group Little Mix, rapper Aitch and music producer and DJ Sigala.

In 2021 Mae appeared as a guest vocalist on When You’re Out, Billen Ted’s follow-up to their number one hit "Wellerman”.

Her October 2021 single Better Days, featuring Neiked and Polo G, peaked at number 32 in the UK charts.

The song was a new entry at number 57 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, later rising to number 23. It also scored a Top 10 US Pop Airplay.

On 3 March 2023, she released a single in collaboration with Sigma, Caity Baser and Stefflon Don called "Feels This Good".

What is her Eurovision song about?

Mae co-wrote “I Wrote A Song” alongside Brit-nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson, who has worked with acts including David Guetta and Joel Corry, and Karen Poole, whose has been behind hits by Kylie Minogue and Lily Allen.

She describes the song as a summertime empowering pop anthem about resilience and sisterhood.

She said she wrote her song a few months ago “when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships. It features tongue-in-cheek lyrics about a cheating ex-boyfriend and a propulsive dance beat.