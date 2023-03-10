A disabled man says he is "struggling to breathe" in his "damp and mouldy" flat - but the council has "dismissed" the problem.Jason King, 50, claims his attempts to get the long-running issues rectified at his home in Newton, Chester, have fallen on deaf ears and he is "getting desperate".

The former mobile mechanic, who cannot work due to a serious back injury, has been living in the property owned by the housing association Sanctuary for two years.

Cheshire West and Chester Council said it found no evidence of damp. Credit: Cheshire Live

He says "green mould" had "eaten chunks" of his furniture after discovering damp behind his wardrobe and cupboards in December. However, Cheshire West and Chester Council said it found no evidence of damp when it inspected the property in January, adding that "mould is being caused by condensation".

Mr King is adamant that is not the case. He said: "I have mould and damp in my bedroom so I reported it and made a formal complaint.

"But now Sanctuary have said it's my fault for not opening my windows and keeping the heating on. The wellbeing team at my GP instructed the council to inspect."The council inspector dismissed the green mould on my furniture, quilt and carpets.

"He also dismissed the huge white patch of mould on the internal fixed floor mat and again said it was my fault.

"My wardrobe and drawers have collapsed from the mould. I've lost my quilt as well. Where do I go from here?"

Mr King continued to say that he is "struggling to breathe" in his bedroom and has to shower in a leisure centre because his specially-adapted wet room has "pathetic" water pressure".

Jason says some of his furniture has collapsed because of the mould and his duvet has been ruined. Credit: Cheshire Live

"I have to use pans of water. It's the only way to get the soap off me. It's degrading", he said."I need to thrive but I'm just about surviving. I'd just like to get a hot shower and go for a walk. I'm like a prisoner."

A Cheshire West and Chester Council spokesperson said: "The council is concerned to hear about the situation and treats any concerns of damp and mould in homes very seriously.

"The council conducted an inspection on Mr King’s home in January, and found no evidence of damp, and that mould is being caused by condensation."The council offered advice and information on how to help prevent mould and condensation, government support for assistance with the cost of living, and Citizens Advice Bureau support for legal advice regarding any possessions damaged by mould."We have contacted Sanctuary Housing, who have advised us that Mr King’s concerns are being dealt with through their complaints process and that they are arranging dates to carry out work to replace Mr King’s shower and additional work in his bathroom.

"We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that improvements to Mr King’s home are made."

A spokesperson for Sanctuary said: "We take all reports of mould and damp extremely seriously and to support Mr King, earlier this year work was completed to improve ventilation in his home.

"While no damp was identified in this property following an inspection by the local authority in late January, we will continue to offer Mr King advice and assistance regarding his concerns."We can also confirm that following receipt of an occupational therapist’s report, plans are being made to install an alternative shower and carry out additional work in Mr King’s bathroom.”

