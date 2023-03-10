A mother says she is in the “depths of despair” as her son fights for his life more than 5,000 miles away from home.

Jay Bridgehouse, a dad of five, from Stockport was hit by a pick up truck in the early hours of 26 February.

The 32-year-old had gone to Thailand, for a once in a lifetime trip to “chase his dreams” and look for work.

His heartbroken family claims he was hit by a driver travelling at high speed while he was riding his motorbike with no helmet.

Jay had forgotten to put the phone down to his girlfriend Naomi moments before, meaning she heard the collision happen in real time.

After the crash, Jay was immediately rushed to the Koh Samui International Hospital in Thailand, where he remains in a critical condition.

He underwent life-saving surgery because of a severe bleed on his brain and has multiple fractures to his skull, face and body.

Doctors had expected Jay to wake up within four to six hours following the emergency surgery but he is now in a coma, with his family at his bedside.

After the second operation, Jay developed a second bleed on the brain and caught pneumonia and is currently using a ventilator to breathe.

CT scans and continued tests revealed that Jay’s brain function is now minimal due to infarctions throughout his brain.

His medical bills currently stand at more than £10,000 and his family are desperate to bring him home.

Dad-of-five Jay Bridgehouse, 32, from Stockport visited the south Asian country for the once in a lifetime trip to 'chase his dreams'. Credit: MEN Media

The British Consulate helped to secure emergency travel documents and passports so Mr Bridgehouse’s family could fly out to Thailand to be with him, but it will cost an estimated £32,000 to bring him home.

"At the minute we are having to live day by day," said his mum, Tracey.

"We don't know which way is up or what is going on.

"We are in the depths of despair, looking at him and thinking 'there is no way that's our Jay'.

"One minute you feel okay, sitting having a drink and the next it's like a ton of bricks has hit you.

"I have been with Jay's dad for 38 years and I have never seen him cry as much in all that time as I have in this past week."

The ventilator is currently providing Jay with 60% of his oxygen.

Since becoming stable he has been moved to another ward, with his parents regularly playing music or reading to him in his comatose state.

"The doctors are talking about trying to take him off the ventilator for an hour a day to see how he gets on and how he handles breathing, which I am terrified about," Tracey added.

Jay's family say they have now maxed credit cards and borrowed as much money they can to help pay for his treatment, but a fundraiser started by his younger sister Abbie is trying to raise the additional funds.

Sharing the fundraiser online, Jay's sister Abbie said: "Jay was in Thailand chasing his dreams for the future.

"Jay is a much loved, fun loving, and often teasing, big brother. He is an avid Manchester United fan and watched the games whenever he could.

"He has been known to blast out an out of tune version of Tom Jones ‘Delilah’ on the karaoke whenever he had the chance.

"He was in contact with home often and always ended his calls with ‘I love you all the world big sausages’ and ‘I miss you.’

"You never think something like this will happen to you and, as a family, we thought that too. If you can help, with whatever you can afford, our family will be very grateful.

"We are a hardworking family. We have borrowed and maxed out credit cards to be here with Jay, but we have nowhere else to turn, other than to beg for the generosity and kindness of family, friends and strangers to help us save our Jay.

"We are asking for help to bring our boy home to Manchester. We are asking for help to pay Jay’s medical bills.

"We are asking for help to sit by Jay’s bedside, so he is not alone while we hold his hand, and he fights for his life."

