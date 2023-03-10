A "spectacular" outdoor Eurovision Song Contest party will be held in the heart of Liverpool - and 30,000 free tickets are up for grabs.

The international music competition is set to take place in Merseyside after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Here is everything you need to know about The National Lottery's Big Eurovision Welcome party:

When is the Eurovision party happening and where?

The National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome will take place on Sunday 7 May, outside St George’s Hall, and promises a concert celebrating the city.

Liverpool will host the song contest on behalf of Ukraine. Credit: PA images

How to get your hands on the tickets

15,000 pairs of tickets will be available, subject to a small booking free, for anyone who is a National Lottery player.

Some of tickets will be reserved for Ukrainian residents in the UK, including refugees supported by National Lottery, as well as community groups from Liverpool.

When will the tickets be available?

Tickets will be released in early April with more details to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Mae Miller will represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest. Credit: PA images

Why is it happening at St George's Hall?

It has provided a backdrop to several iconic moments in Liverpool’s history with its stunning Victorian landmark, which is considered one of the finest neo-classical buildings in Europe.

It has also received more than £15 million in National Lottery funding in recent years for repairs and refurbishment.

What will the show consist of?

The show will celebrate Liverpool’s music history, humour and warm welcome, as well as the partnership between Liverpool, Ukraine and Eurovision that will define this year’s contest.

The line-up for the show has not been confirmed, however the National Lottery say it will bring together "high profile performances, collaborations and stunning production and staging".

It also promises "high-energy" that will welcome the largest crowd for any single event to be staged in Liverpool for Eurovision 2023.

30,000 free tickets will become available for the outdoor Eurovision party. Credit: PA images

Adam Chataway from The National Lottery, comments: “This is a giant free Eurovision party for the people of Liverpool and beyond.

"It’s our way of thanking anyone who has ever bought a National Lottery ticket."

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson said: "No city throws a party or offers a welcome as warm as Liverpool, so this free event is going to be something very special.

"Not since the launch of European Capital of Culture in 2008 will St George’s Hall have seen such a big night out!"

