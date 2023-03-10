A pet owner who let his dog's claws become so overgrown they became painfully embedded in his pads has been banned from keeping dogs.

An RSPCA officer said the Staffordshire bull terrier's claws "were the worst I have ever seen on a dog in my 20-year career" when she rescued the dog from a Blackburn house.

The six-year-old dog named Bentley was in so much pain he had difficulty walking, a court heard, and was also suffering from a bilateral ear infection and a chronic skin disease which had caused extensive fur loss and scabs from head to toe.

Despite extensive treatment Bentley's condition was so severe he had to be put down.

Ian Podmore, 41, of Ailsa Road in Blackburn, has been banned from keeping dogs for a decade after he admitted two offences contrary to the Animal Welfare Act, following a prosecution by the RSPCA.

He was also given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Animal inspectors say Bentley's suffering was completely avoidable and unnecessary Credit: RSPCA

Blackburn Magistrates heard six-year-old Bentley was in so much discomfort he had difficulty walking when he was discovered by the RSPCA in a property in the town on 21 September 2022.

RSPCA inspector Vicki McDonald had visited Podmore’s home after the charity was contacted about concerns for Bentley’s welfare.

She said: “I was immediately struck by how thin he was and that he had an extensive skin condition and fur loss. I could also see that his claws were overgrown

“Bentley’s skin was very red, smelly, crusty and thickened and there were sores present with extensive fur loss. His ears appeared infected.

"His claws were significantly overgrown with several so long they had pierced the pads and become embedded and infected.

"They were the worst I have seen on a dog in my 20-year career."

Bentley was taken to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for immediate veterinary treatment by Inspector McDonald.

His claws were causing him so much discomfort that he had to be sedated so he could be examined and treated without causing further pain or trauma.

Podmore, who had received a written caution in 2019 in relation to another dog, was advised that he would need to be interviewed in relation to animal welfare offences. He subsequently signed Bentley over into the charity’s care.

Sentencing Podmore, the district judge said she had been shocked by the photographs shown to the court.

Podmore was also ordered to carry out 13 days of rehabilitation and told to pay costs of £100 and a £128 victim surcharge.