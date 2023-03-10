A GP has told of how he has seen a "few of my colleagues close to having a breakdown" which is "one of the reasons I keep my job".

It comes as a new report warns GPs are facing “insurmountable pressures” and that the NHS “will not survive” without general practice.

Dr Stephen Taylor now works as a locum covering holiday and sick leave after years of being a partner at his practice in the north of Manchester.

“Over the 30 years I’ve been practising, I’ve seen a slow increase in the amount of work family doctors are expected to do,” the 57-year-old says.

“I’m seeing around double the amount of people every day, compared to my workload when I first became a doctor.

“We see fewer people face-to-face now than we did before Covid, but overall we’re interacting with a much greater number of patients.”

There are 2,000 fewer working GPs in the Uk now than there were in 2015. Credit: PA Images

Dr Taylor isn't alone - the report says GPs are bracing for “winter-style pressures” well into spring and summer.

It suggests one in four staff fear their practice is in danger of closing because of unmanageable workloads and rising demand.

There are 2,000 fewer working GPs in the Uk now than there were in 2015.

On top of this, there are more patients waiting to be seen for long-term health conditions in the aftermath of the pandemic, Dr Taylor said.

“There are about seven million people waiting for hospital appointments. To put that into perspective, that’s about one in 10 people in the entire population of the UK.

“Those people need support from somewhere while they are waiting, and often that job falls to GPs. This means that there are a lot more people interacting with primary care services than before.”

Many older doctors are responding to the stress and pressures that come with the job by opting for part-time work.

“That’s also partially due to pension tax,” says Dr Taylor. “Older GPs are being taxed more on the pensions that they’re yet to receive, so they’re choosing to leave the profession early.”

Young doctors are also leaving the profession as they find full-time GP work too stressful.

“Many young people are leaving to work overseas in places like Canada, Australia and New Zealand,” Dr Taylor added.

“But some of them are staying in the UK and choosing instead to go back to hospital work, since they find it easier than working as a GP.”

Dr Taylor warns that many of his colleagues are at breaking point.

“I’ve sat down with a number of GPs who are really not far from having a breakdown. There has been a huge rise in doctors seeking professional help for their own problems.”

GPs are reportedly bracing for “winter-style pressures” well into spring and summer. Credit: PA Images

He says services such as Practitioner Health, which supports doctors, have been inundated with GPs in crisis.

“I still believe that GP practices provide a good model for primary care. I think that with the right support it’s fixable, and that’s why I keep working to support the practice I was a partner at for many years,” Dr Taylor added.

“Funding is the biggest issue. GP practices simply need more money. It would also be good, though, to have our hard work acknowledged by both NHS England and the general public.

“We are doing the best that we can with very few resources. No GP wants to do their job badly – we entered this profession because we want to help people.

“We just need more support and funding to make sure that we can deliver the best care possible to our patients.”