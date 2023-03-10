Four Real Betis fans have been arrested after a police officer was injured by a firework following their match against Manchester United in the Europa League.

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer was hurt after the firework was thrown from the away section after the Reds' 4-1 win over the Spanish side on Thursday, 9 March.

Scenes turned ugly after the fourth goal, with around 50 Betis supporters attacking the club’s stewards, officers and home fans.

GMP say riot police were forced to intervene as a section of the away end appeared to try and break into the home stands by climbing over the barriers.

Four Real Betis supporters were arrested for violent disorder, assault, possession of flare inside the stadium and possession of controlled drug.

Two of them currently remain in police custody for questioning.

Real Betis lost 4-1 to Manchester United in the 16-round of the Europa League. Credit: PA images

Chief Inspector Jamie Collins, said: “The violent disorder experienced does not reflect the majority of supporters attending this fixture who went just to watch the football on the pitch.

“Last night’s behaviour by the minority was totally unacceptable and quite shocking for the decent supporters who may have got caught up in this.

“We are also continuing to offer the welfare needed to support one of our colleagues who was injured as a result when trying to keep the public safe."

GMP say the force is working closely with both clubs, the UK Football Policing Unit, Real Betis, UEFA and Spanish Police to identify those involved in the post-match trouble.

Anyone with information or footage that can assist with enquiries is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101.

